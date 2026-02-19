Brandon Williamson Sends Confident Message Amid Reds Rotation Battle

Although he didn't pitch at all during the 2025 season due to Tommy John Surgery, Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson is confident heading into Spring Training.

On Monday, he spoke with Joe Danneman of Fox 19 and called the battle for the fifth starter spot one of the best competitions across Major League Baseball.

"I think the competition for that spot is one of the best in spring training." Williamson told Danneman. "I don't think that's just the Reds, I think that's across baseball."

The 27-year-old is competing with first round draft picks Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder for the fifth and final rotation spot. Coming into camp, he's probably viewed as more of a longshot.

Williamson said the trio of pitchers have all been super competitive in the first week of spring.

"I think the way that we have come to Spring Training to show that we all want it, that we are all hungry for it, it's awesome. Whoever earns that spot will be truly ready for it because we are competing right now...It's going to be fun because we are all ready. It's hard to say who is going to win because everyone has showed up well...Anybody who gets a spot in the big leagues this year will have earned it. It won't look like a typical spot start or it won't look like a typical fifth starter."

Williamson's comments prove what we've been saying all offseason long. The Reds have a deep pitching staff. Chase Burns, Rhett Lowder, and even Brandon Williamson would likely be locks in most rotations across baseball, but that speaks to just how deep and talented the Reds’ rotation truly is.

You can watch the full video with Fox19's Joe Danneman below:

I asked Brandon Williamson about the competition for the final spot in the Reds rotation.



He spoke for 90 seconds about it.



"I think the competition for that spot is one of the best in spring training. I don't think that's just the Reds, I think that's across baseball." pic.twitter.com/7zy11Cu29K — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 16, 2026

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds

Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season

Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest

Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List

Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster

Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career

Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer

Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners

One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder

How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers

Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans

Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade

Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected

Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season

What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next

Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class

Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



