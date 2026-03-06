Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Leaves Game in Seventh Inning Due to Injury
In this story:
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn left Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning due to injury after he attempted to make a catch in center field.
Dunn was able to walk off under his own power. Charlie Goldsmith reported that he hyperextended his left knee.
The outfielder can't seem to catch a break this spring. Over the weekend, Dunn left a game after being hit by a pitch in the elbow.
Dunn is hitting .176 this spring and is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, but he gives the Reds good organizational depth.
Dunn broke camp with the big league club in 2025, but things never quite came together. After being named the organization’s Minor League Hitter of the Year in 2023, his production took a noticeable step back in 2024 and carried into the first half of last season. That’s why it was encouraging to see him start to turn things around down the stretch last season. Dunn may not project as an everyday player, but his speed and above-average defense in the outfield could give him a path to sticking on a big league roster.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4