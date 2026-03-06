Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Leaves Game in Seventh Inning Due to Injury

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Blake Dunn left Friday's game against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning due to injury after he attempted to make a catch in center field.

Dunn was able to walk off under his own power. Charlie Goldsmith reported that he hyperextended his left knee.

The outfielder can't seem to catch a break this spring. Over the weekend, Dunn left a game after being hit by a pitch in the elbow.

Dunn is hitting .176 this spring and is unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, but he gives the Reds good organizational depth.

Dunn broke camp with the big league club in 2025, but things never quite came together. After being named the organization’s Minor League Hitter of the Year in 2023, his production took a noticeable step back in 2024 and carried into the first half of last season. That’s why it was encouraging to see him start to turn things around down the stretch last season. Dunn may not project as an everyday player, but his speed and above-average defense in the outfield could give him a path to sticking on a big league roster.

