Reds' Nathaniel Lowe Hits Emotional Home Run on Day His Mother Passed Away

The Cincinnati Reds signed veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league deal in February.

Earlier this spring, Lowe's mother died of cancer. On that same day, Lowe homered.

"It’s automatic," Lowe told Charlie Goldsmith. "When I lost my grandfather, I knew I was going to hit a home run and I hit a home run. I lost my mom, I knew I was going to hit a home run and I hit a home run. It’s a cool affirmation. She put in so much work for us to get here."

Lowe is fighting for a roster spot this spring. He's going to stay in camp and continue to try to make the Opening Day roster.

"I feel like she’d want me to keep going, especially in this position here where nothing is handed to me and I have to make this opportunity. She did the same thing. Nothing was handed to her. She worked hard."

The veteran infielder is 4-17 at the dish this spring with two home runs and two walks. He is competing with guys like Will Benson, Rece Hinds, and JJ Bleday for the final roster spot.

