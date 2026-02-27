Elly De La Cruz Reveals Why He Thought Kyle Schwarber Was Joining Reds
In this story:
Elly De La Cruz was working out at the Reds' facility when he saw Kyle Schwarber on his free agent visit.
The two hard a short conversation and Elly De La Cruz thought Schwarber would become a Red.
"I thought we were going to get him," De La Cruz told The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer' "That was going to be fun."
There were a lot of mixed signals about what the Reds actually put on the table for Schwarber.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that Cincinnati offered a five-year, $125 million deal, but wasn’t willing to go as high as some of the other teams involved. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today said the Reds were in fact willing to match the five-year, $150 million offers from both Baltimore and Philadelphia.
“I was impressed," Schwarber told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "Me and [my wife] Paige went down to Cincinnati, and we were able to sit down and have that conversation with them and hear them out. I would say that they were not pulling chains, and that they were wanting to try to get me to Cincinnati. There are things that you have to cover your bases and every aspect of it. We had those conversations, and I appreciate every conversation I had with every team.”
Schwarber's Teammate Thought He Was Gone
Like De La Cruz. Schwarber's teammate Bryce Harper also thought he was going to be a Red.
“I thought Kyle was going to go to Cincinnati to tell you the truth," Harper said. "I thought it was a done deal going to Cincinnati just because being at home and things like that. Obviously I didn't know. We kind of messed with him the whole time about him going back home and playing in front of his fan base."
The Reds didn't get Schwarber, but they signed the next big power bat available in Eugenuo Suarez to a one-year, $15 million deal. Suarez's deal. If Suarez hits anywhere near the 49 home runs he hit last year, the deal could be a huge discount.
You can read The Enquirer's full story here.
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4