Emilio Pagán Makes Bold Statement About Reds’ Upcoming Season

While sportsbooks like FanDuel have the Reds as the third-best odds to win the National League Central this upcoming season, that isn't stopping players like Emilio Pagan from throwing out bold statements.

“I don’t see why we can’t go win the division,” Pagán told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. “Obviously, we’re going to have to be more consistent throughout the entire season. But talent-wise -- top to bottom -- we match up with everybody in our division."

The Reds have improved their bullpen by re-signing Pagan, adding left-handers Brock Burke and Caleb Ferguson, and also adding veteran reliever Pierce Johnson.

They also acquired Dane Myers, who hits well against left-handed pitching and can give TJ Friedl more days off, as well as outfielder JJ Bleday. Bleday had a down season in 2025, but in 2024, he hit 25 home runs. The Reds are hoping Bleday can bounce back and regain his 2024 form.

While you love to hear confidence from players, it feels like the Reds, as currently constructed, are going to struggle to find enough offense to be serious contenders in the NL Central.

Their pitching staff is stacked. There is no denying that. The front office has a month or so left before Spring Training starts to go get an impact bat that can help improve this team offensively.

