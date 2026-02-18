Former MLB General Manager Gives Strong Endorsement of Reds Starting Rotation
In this story:
Former New York Mets General Manager Jim Duquette had high praise for the Cincinnati Reds starting rotation during his appearance on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday afternoon.
"They're better than the Brewers rotation," Duquette said. "They're better than the Cubs rotation...The competition for the fifth spot, if that is going to be between Burns, Lowder, and Williamson. You could have Chase Burns as your fifth guy...You start going through the teams in the National League, the Reds have a top three rotation in the National League."
All offseason long, the talk has been about how good and how deep the Reds' pitching staff is and Duqeutte shares that sentiment.
Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Andrew Abbott, and Brady Singer all return and have their spots secured, but Rhett Lowder, Burns, and Brandon Williamson are all vying for the fifth and final spot in the rotation.
Greene told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard that he appreciates the front office believing in their staff.
“It’s great, having that continuity,” Greene said. “Knowing the front office still believes and sees the value in the rotation. We have all that confidence in ourselves already. It’s always nice to feel it in more of an external way.”
Burns will start Saturday's Spring Training opener against the Cleveland Guardians.
You can listen to Duquette's interview below:
