Former Reds Pitcher Returns to American League

Former Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Taylor Rogers had agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.

The Reds acquired Rogers from the San Francisco Giants in January of last year.

A 2.45 ERA across 40 appearances with Cincinnati certainly jumps off the page, but the numbers beneath the surface paint a different picture.

15 of the 26 runners that Rodgers inherited when he came into games ended up scoring. That is 58%, the highest of his career since the 2020 season with Minnesota.

Rogers was drafted in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Twins. He made his MLB debut against the Chicago White Sox, throwing 2/3 scoreless innings.

He pitched for the Twins from 2016 to 2021. Since then, he's spent time with the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Giants, Reds, and Cubs.

Rogers will look to bounce back in the 2026 season after struggling with the Reds and Cubs last season.

