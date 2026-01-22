Former Reds Pitcher Returns to American League
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Taylor Rogers had agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman.
The Reds acquired Rogers from the San Francisco Giants in January of last year.
A 2.45 ERA across 40 appearances with Cincinnati certainly jumps off the page, but the numbers beneath the surface paint a different picture.
15 of the 26 runners that Rodgers inherited when he came into games ended up scoring. That is 58%, the highest of his career since the 2020 season with Minnesota.
Rogers was drafted in the 11th round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Twins. He made his MLB debut against the Chicago White Sox, throwing 2/3 scoreless innings.
He pitched for the Twins from 2016 to 2021. Since then, he's spent time with the San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Giants, Reds, and Cubs.
Rogers will look to bounce back in the 2026 season after struggling with the Reds and Cubs last season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4