Insider Predicts Role Change For Reds Standout Pitcher Chase Burns

With Spring Training officially here, it's that time of year when everyone predicts what the Opening Day lineup and roster might look like.

Reds beat writer Mark Sheldon recently revealed his Opening Day roster projection and it features one big surprise.

Sheldon has the following eight pitchers starting off the season in the bullpen: Emilio Pagán (closer), Tony Santillan, Pierce Johnson, Caleb Ferguson, Brock Burke, Graham Ashcraft, Connor Phillips...and wait for it, Chase Burns.

This would mean that Rhett Lowder would win the fifth starter spot.

"The 'controversial' pick here is Burns, who will be battling for the rotation's fifth spot in what should be a very tough competition," Sheldon wrote. "His place in the bullpen – where he finished last season after returning from the injured list – would fill a swingman role that Nick Martinez had over the past two seasons."

While Sheldon is certainly right about that Burns would be able to fill a void left by Martinez, this is a move I just don't think the Reds will make, unless they're going to move Burns to the bullpen full-time.

When I think about this, I think about how the Reds used Aroldis Chapman. They developed him as a starter in the minor leagues, then initially used him out of the bullpen after his first call-up, with the plan for him to eventually return to the rotation. However, he never went back to starting.

If the Reds do this with Burns for the second season in a row, I could see a similar thing happening. High-end relievers matter, but turning a second overall draft pick into a bullpen arm isn’t the best use of that kind of investment.

You can see Sheldon's full Opening Day roster projection here.

