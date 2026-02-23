Joey Votto Opens Up About Unexpected Path After His Playing Career
In this story:
Joey Votto has always been an interesting human being. On Monday, Jim Day dropped the latest episode of the Jim Day podcast, which featured Votto.
Day asked what the transition has looked like after Votto's playing career and Votto gave an answer most fans will be surprised to hear.
"The first thing to stood out to me is I wanted to step away and have nothing to do with the sport, Votto said. "I think I have a side of me that is interested in some of the things that I wasn't able to concentrate on our to check the box when I was in high school or when I should have been a college student."
"So I spent basically the last couple of years, I've done some traveling, but I would say that the thing that would interest the average person that watched me play is that I have like a math teacher, a business teacher, a spanish teacher, and then I go to school online. I dedicate a good bit of my day everyday getting instruction in like math and doing private lessons. I can't tell you how much joy I've gotten out of that, feeling like a student, feeling like the version of me who failed senior mathematics."
In January, it was announced that NBC Sports is hiring Votto for its coverage of Major League Baseball, along with Clayton Kershaw and Anthony Rizzo.
Votto told Day he's majoring in spanish and that he's found a lot of things that have peaked his interest.
"Retirement has been really good," he said. "I've really enjoyed it."
Votto has always kept fans on their toes, and even now, you never quite know what direction he take him next. His perspective, and ability to see the game differently should make him thrive in his new role with NBC Sports, where his voice will quickly become one fans gravitate toward.
You can listen to the full episode here.
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4