Reds Infielder Embracing New Role, Ready to ‘Kill Righties’

Although Reds veteran infielder Nathaniel Lowe signed a minor league deal, he is speaking like someone who fully expects to make the Opening Day roster.

While Lowe had hist worst year of his career in 2025, his struggles mostly came against left-handed pitching.

He had a slashline of .252/.333/.429 with 34 extra-base hits, including 16 home runs when facing right-handed pitching last season. The last roster spot is likely to come down to who can hit right-handed pitching the best and Lowe could have the inside track.

While he's been an every day player for most of his career, he is ready to embrace a bench role, if that is what is asked of him.

“I’m excited for a new challenge,” Lowe told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I’m not trying to slight anyone, but I’m trying to get in there and help the team win. If my role on this team is platoon against righties, then kill righties and take advantage of left-on-left at-bats when I can get them...Coming off the bench will be a new challenge, but it’s something I’m looking forward to.”

That is the kind of quote that should get Reds fans excited. Lowe is a veteran who is willing to do whatever is needed from him if he makes the team. With how Reds manager Terry Francona values veterans, if he has a good spring, I think Lowe has a pretty good chance to make the roster.





