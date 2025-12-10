Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Makes Decision on World Baseball Classic

Cincinnati Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz is planning to represent Team Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, according to Dominican Republic manager Albert Pujols.

This will be the first time De La Cruz has played in the WBC. The 23-year-old is coming off a season where he played in all 162 games, slashing .264/.336/.440 with 60 extra-base hits and 67 stolen bases. After the season, Reds President of Baseball Operations revealed De La Cruz played through a partially torn quad in the second half of the season and he's been rehabbing that injury in Cincinnati over the offseason.

The World Baseball Classic is an international professional baseball tournament between 20 national baseball teams and the 2026 event will kick off on Tuesday, March 5 and go until Tuesday, March 17.

16 teams qualified for the event by placing in the top four of their respective pools in the 2023 tournament. Four additional teams qualified through the 2026 WBC qualifying tournament.

Japan is the defending champion of the event. They beat the United States 3-2 in the final in 2023 at loanDepot Park.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



