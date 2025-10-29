Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Brent Suter Voted by Peers to Win Prestigious Award
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter has been named the 2025 Players Choice Awards Marvin Miller Man of the Year!
The Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award is given every year to a Major League Baseball player "whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement."
It was created by the MLB Players' Association in 1997, and Mark McGwire was the first ever winner.
The two other finalists were Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Pete Fairbanks.
Suter appeared in 48 games for the Reds this season with a 4.52 ERA. He has a club option for the 2026 season.
"You play this game, you want to win, you want to compete, you want to do well, but you also want to make an impression, you also want to gain respect of your peers and your teammates," Suter said. "It's a big responsibility that's consumed a lot of time and energy, but in a good way...It's one of the biggest honors of my career to be voted on by my peers as the Marvin Miller Man of the Year. I can't believe it, really."
You can watch the full video below:
