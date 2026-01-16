Cincinnati Reds Trade Reliever to Seattle Mariners to Clear Roster Spot
CINCINNATI – The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Cincinnati Reds reliever Yosver Zulueta, according to Francys Romero of BaseballFR.com.
The Reds designated Zulueta for assignment earlier on Thursday to make room for the newly signed Pierce Johnson. The 27-year-old pitched in 19 games for the Reds across the last two seasons with an ERA of 5.32 and 25 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings. He was acquired from the Blue Jays in March of 2024 via waivers and was the Blue Jays’ third-ranked prospect.
The Reds acquired right-handed pitcher Dusty Revis in exchange for Zulueta. He was drafted in the 11th-round in the 2025 MLB draft and has yet to make his professional debut. He had a 4.04 ERA in 14 starts at Western Carolina University.
Zulueta has a four-pitch mix. He throws a slider, sinker, four-seam fastball, and a changeup. His sinker and fastball are in the mid-to-upper 90s, while his slider and changeup are both in the mid-80s. In seven games in 2025, he was 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA in 7 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out five.
Pierce Johnson pitched for the Atlanta Braves for the last three seasons with a 3.05 ERA in 65 games in 2025. He has pitched in eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants, and the Chicago Cubs. He was a first-round draft pick in 2012 from Missouri State University.
He officially signed on Thursday for $6.5 million and throws a curveball, cutter, and a four-seam fastball. His curveball is his go-to pitch, accounting for 72.1 percent of his pitches. His fastball tops out at 94 to 96 miles per hour and has arm-side run.
