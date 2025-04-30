Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Call Up Top Prospect, Place Struggling Veteran on Injured List

The Reds have won five straight games.

Greg Kuffner

Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Petty against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of their doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals.

They recalled Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville, added Chase Petty to the Taxi Squad, and placed Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine strain.

Petty, the Reds' sixth-ranked prospect is expected to start game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has a 3.52 ERA over five starts with Triple-A Louisville this season. He has struck out 27 over 23 innings.

Callihan can play infield and outfield and is hitting .304 with an OPS of .938 in 24 games this season for Triple-A Louisville.

The 24-year-old is in the lineup in game one, batting ninth and playing left field.

Candelario has not seen much playing time lately due to Noelvi Marte’s hot hitting and he approached the staff earlier this week about some soreness in his back.

Game one of the doubleheader will start at 12:40 ET.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

Home/Transactions