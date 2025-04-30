Cincinnati Reds Call Up Top Prospect, Place Struggling Veteran on Injured List
The Cincinnati Reds made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday ahead of their doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals.
They recalled Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville, added Chase Petty to the Taxi Squad, and placed Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar spine strain.
Petty, the Reds' sixth-ranked prospect is expected to start game two of the doubleheader on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has a 3.52 ERA over five starts with Triple-A Louisville this season. He has struck out 27 over 23 innings.
Callihan can play infield and outfield and is hitting .304 with an OPS of .938 in 24 games this season for Triple-A Louisville.
The 24-year-old is in the lineup in game one, batting ninth and playing left field.
Candelario has not seen much playing time lately due to Noelvi Marte’s hot hitting and he approached the staff earlier this week about some soreness in his back.
Game one of the doubleheader will start at 12:40 ET.
