Former Kent State standout Hall signs with Israeli club

Former Kent State forward Jimmy Hall has signed with Hapoel Holon of Israel, as relayed by Josh Halickman of SportsRabbi.com.

Pro basketball in Israel has been cleared to resume.

Hall, 26, is 6-foot-7 and a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. He began his pro career in France in 2017 after leading the Golden Flashes to the NCAA tournament, where they lost to a UCLA squad led by current New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball.

“Kent State changed my life,” Hall told AmicoHoops back in 2017. “It was amazing. I never thought all these accolades could happen. I just wanted to stay the course, and being here really helped me with that.”

Hall most recently played for Maccabi Hod Hasharon of Israel, averaging 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds.