Source: Despite rumors, 'no chance' Spurs leaving San Antonio

A minority share of the San Antonio Spurs may be up for sale, but "no chance" is the team is considering relocation, a league source told Sports Illustrated.

This became a topic for Spurs fans over the weekend, with many reacting to Shaquille O'Neal's statement about some teams being placed on the market.

"I heard through the grapevine that there are a couple teams for sale and one may be going to Vegas," O'Neal said on The Big Podcast with Shaq.

While the source contacted by SI wouldn't get into specifics, he did reiterate that the Spurs are "a healthy franchise in a supportive city" and that they "are not going anywhere, that much I know."

The Spurs released a statement in April indicating the same thing after Variety reported that the Holt family was selling stake in the team.

"As an ownership group we remain 100 percent committed to the city of San Antonio," the statement read. "Every day we celebrate the amazing relationship that exists between our community, our fans and our Spurs. San Antonio is home and will remain home."

San Antonio was 27-36 and in 12th place in the Western Conference when the NBA went on hiatus March 11. The franchise was founded as the Dallas Chapparels in 1967 in the old American Basketball Association. The Spurs have won five NBA championships.

Las Vegas is currently home two franchises in the four major sports league's -- the NHL's Golden Knights, formed in 2017, and the NFL's Raiders, who relocated there at the end of last season. The WNBA's Aces also call Vegas home.

