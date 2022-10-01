Skip to main content
Norman Powell Reveals Extra Motivation Against Toronto Raptors

Norman Powell is excited to face the Toronto Raptors

Norman Powell was a fan favorite among Toronto Raptors fans. He has no ill will towards the team after getting traded, but that doesn't mean he's lacking extra motivation when facing them.

When Powell was asked about what team he was most excited about facing during the 2022-23 NBA season, he gave a pretty unexpected answer.

"But I think being in the west and the tough match-ups that every team provides on a nightly basis and knowing that you have to bring your A-game every single time on the floor, you're guarding some of the best guards in this league in the Western Conference," Powell said. "I'm excited about every matchup and every team -- there's not one team that I have circled probably besides the Raptors on my schedule when I look at it. But besides that, I'm looking forward to playing against everybody."

Powell said his answer with a smile, so it's very clear he doesn't harbor any hostility towards the Toronto Raptors. It's pretty interesting to see how tame his answer was until the very end of his statement when he mentioned his old team.

The LA Clippers don't face the Toronto Raptors until December 27, which is a road game for LA. They'll then face each other again on March 8. It'll be fun to see how just how well Powell performs against his old championship team. 

