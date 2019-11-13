Los Angeles
Clippers Clippers 7-4
93
November 13, 2019 - Final
Houston
Rockets Rockets 8-3
102
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Clippers 15 22 31 25 93
Rockets 31 18 25 28 102
Points
Harden HOU
47
Assists
Harden HOU
7
Rebounds
Capela HOU
20

Harden scores 47 points, Rockets beat Clippers 102-93

HOUSTON (AP) James Harden was pestered and harassed on defense by Patrick Beverley for most of Houston’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.

Despite all of Beverley’s antics Harden still scored 47 points and the Rockets outlasted the Clippers 102-93 in a wild game that saw Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers ejected in the fourth quarter.

Afterward, Russell Westbrook was asked about Beverley’s defensive effort against Harden.

“Pat Bev trick y'all like he play defense,” Westbrook said. “He don't guard nobody, man. It's just running around doing nothing. As you seen what happened - 47. All that commotion to get 47.”

Houston was up two with about two minutes left when Beverley, a former Rocket, fouled out. Harden made both free throws before grabbing a rebound on the other end and hitting a 3 to make it 95-88.

Beverley was given a technical foul during a timeout after the play and Harden hit the two free throws.

Rivers was then given two technical fouls and ejected to the delight of son Austin Rivers, the Houston guard who laughed and signaled for the officials to T-up his father. Doc Rivers spent several more seconds screaming at the referees before slowly walking across the court and to the locker room.

Doc Rivers said after the game that he was upset with the officials because of a mix up with the number of timeouts. He said that he tried to challenge a play but that it was past the 30 seconds allotted after a play in which to make a challenge. So they told him he didn’t burn a timeout on the challenge and he had two remaining. His ejection came after they said he was out of timeouts when he called the timeout where Beverley received his technical.

“We didn't deserve to win with the way we were playing right now offensively or defensively but mistakes like that cannot happen on this level,” Doc Rivers said. “That was awful and the response was to throw me out? I didn't swear. I just said: ‘This is nuts.’”

Crew chief Tony Brothers said the Clippers were incorrectly told that they would keep their timeout after it was determined they couldn’t challenge a play.

“He was given an opportunity to try to get his composure, but it didn’t happen,” Brothers said. “He came out onto the floor when we wanted to start resuming play. He was given a technical foul. The first one he says: ‘I don’t care,’ and he continued to stay on the floor so he was given a second technical and ejected.”

Austin Rivers will still laughing about the situation after the game and tweeted: “Welp.... thanksgiving is going to be weird,” before talking to reporters.

“He actually is sensitive with stuff like that so we'll see what happens,” Austin Rivers said. “I love him, but it was a really good moment that I enjoyed a lot ... I really enjoyed that. It was fun.”

Harden made both free throws before JaMychal Green made a 3 for Los Angeles. But Harden stole the ball from Kawhi Leonard, and Tyson Chandler made a reverse dunk with 37 seconds left to make it 100-91.

Leonard led the Clippers with 26 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists and Lou Williams added 20 points off the bench.

Westbrook added 17 points to help the Rockets win their fifth straight game.

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Paul George (shoulder surgery) is getting close to returning and could make his season debut in the next few days. ... Beverley had six points and two rebounds. ... Green had 20 points.

Rockets: G Eric Gordon had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss about six weeks. Gordon was injured on Monday night against New Orleans and general manager Daryl Morey announced that he had surgery on Wednesday. ... Houston made 14 of 42 3-pointers.

CAPELA’S NIGHT

Clint Capela had 12 points and 20 rebounds before going to the locker room with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining after taking a blow to the face while fighting for a rebound. Capela has had at least 20 rebounds in three straight games to become the first Rocket to do that since Moses Malone in 1982.

Coach Mike D’Antoni said after the game that he thought Capela was OK but that he was being evaluated and they’d know more on Thursday.

THEY SAID IT

Harden on Houston’s defense: “These last five or six games we've been holding teams under 100 points or right at 100 points and that's going to get us where we need to go.”

UP NEXT

Clippers: At New Orleans on Thursday night.

Rockets: Host Indiana on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Los Angeles Clippers at Houston Rockets
@
  • Since Mike D'Antoni became Rockets coach in 2016-17, the Clippers are 5-5 in this series and one of only six teams in that time frame which doesn't have a losing record against Houston. However, James Harden missed two of those games — both Rockets losses — and averaged 29.0 points in the other eight.
  • Harden's 373 points are the most any player has scored through his team's first 10 games of the season since Rick Barry had 381 for the Warriors in 1966-67. The only other player to top 350 points through 10 team games in any of the past 50 seasons was Michael Jordan — 369 points in both 1986-87 and ‘88-89.
  • Kawhi Leonard will be rested for this game but should return Thursday against the Pelicans when Paul George is expected to make his Clippers debut. The team is 0-2 this season without Leonard, giving up 119.5 points per game, compared to 7-1 when he plays while allowing an average of 103.8 points.
  • Houston has held each of its last four opponents under 45.0 percent from the field, winning all four games, after doing so only once in its first six games while opening 3-3. The Rockets are 89-12 (.881) in the D'Antoni era when holding the opposition under 45.0 percent, easily the best such record in the NBA.
  • The Clippers have shot under 45.0 percent in five straight games, something they hadn't done since December 2017. They haven't been held under 45.0 percent in six in a row since February 2012.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message