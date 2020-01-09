Houston
Rockets Rockets 25-12
92
January 9, 2020 - Final
Oklahoma City
Thunder Thunder 22-16
113
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Rockets 21 27 19 25 92
Thunder 37 23 29 24 113
Points
Westbrook HOU
34
Assists
Paul OKC
5
Rebounds
Gallinari OKC
11

Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook's return.

Westbrook scored 34 points, but the Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 113-92 on Thursday night.

Westbrook was a league MVP and two-time scoring champ for the Thunder before being traded to the Rockets last summer for Chris Paul and draft picks.

The fans remember him as the star who stayed after Kevin Durant left for then-rival Golden State in 2016, and they showered him with appreciation before the game. There was a tribute video, then loud cheers as he was introduced with enthusiasm, in the same manner as a home Thunder player. The crowd stood, cheered loudly and even chanted M-V-P as the announcer moved on to other players. Westbrook even ran over to a corner of the court and exhorted the crowd before the tip, just like he did when he played for the Thunder.

''Some things you can't put into words,'' Westbrook said. ''I've been here for so long and so many great memories, great people. The absolute best fans in the world because they come with it, and tonight they came with it.''

The atmosphere also lifted the Thunder.

''The energy was amazing,'' Paul said. ''Our first nationally televised game and Russ being back so we knew that the crowd - I mean the crowd is always great, but we knew it was going to be a different energy tonight with Russ' first game back here and I mean, you've got to get excited during the player intros. Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and I were just sitting over there talking about, you know, 'All right, let's get to it.'''

It was a strange day for Westbrook. He said he had never even seen the visiting locker room during his 11-year run in Oklahoma City. It was a bit odd for him early in the game when the crowd that he so often riled to a fever pitch was cheering for the other team during a run that put the Rockets on their heels.

''Definitely different, but once you start hooping and competing, you kind of zone it out a little bit,'' he said.

Westbrook scored 18 points in the first half, but the Thunder led 60-48 at the break after shooting 53.8% from the field. The Thunder extended their lead throughout the second half. Westbrook was subbed out with 7:18 remaining.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds and Gilgeous-Alexander added 20 points.

Houston's James Harden, who entered the night averaging a league-best 38.5 points, was held to 17 on 5-for-17 shooting.

After the game, Westbrook embraced several Thunder players, then went over and hugged Thunder owner Clay Bennett. He acknowledged the crowd one last time before he exiting on the opposite end of the floor from his days as a Thunder player.

Westbrook was the last remaining player from the team that began playing in Oklahoma City in 2008 after the franchise left Seattle.

''I don't regret one thing being here in Oklahoma City,'' he said. ''I don't regret signing back, I don't regret staying here. I don't regret anything that I did here. I feel like I left everything out on the floor every single night and did what I could for the city.''

---

TIP-INS

Rockets: Harden wore shoes with Thunder colors as part of an Adidas campaign. ... The Rockets made just 11 of 40 3-pointers. ... Another former Thunder player, Thabo Sefolosha, entered the game in the fourth quarter. ... Houston's point total was a season low.

Thunder: Oklahoma City shot 53.8% in the first quarter to take a 37-21 lead. It was the Thunder's highest-scoring opening quarter of the season. ... Paul scored 18 points and Dennis Schroder added 16. ... Thunder G Hamidou Diallo was issued a technical foul in the fourth quarter.

OKC's SPECIAL UNIFORMS

The Thunder wore special gray and gold City Edition uniforms. They were designed in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum to commemorate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City.

QUOTABLE

Westbrook: ''The fans here, the people, they never did me no wrong. I have nothing, no bad blood, nothing here in this city from no fans or nobody in this organization because they gave me all they have, and I gave them all I have.''

STAT LINES

Houston's starters outside of Westbrook and Harden scored a combined 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Minnesota on Saturday night.

Thunder: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
@
  • Houston beat Atlanta, 122-115, last night, getting out to a 45-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Rockets scored just 20 points in the first quarter in their previous game against Philadelphia. They are averaging 29.7 points in the first quarter this season, most in the NBA.
  • Oklahoma City beat Brooklyn, 111-103 in overtime, on Tuesday and has won six of its last seven games. After going 7-11 (.389) in October and November, the Thunder are 14-5 (.737) since, largest improvement (.348) in the NBA.
  • This will be the second meeting against Chris Paul and James Harden since Paul was traded to the Thunder after last season — the Rockets won the first meeting, 116-112. Paul has averaged 18.4 points and 10.3 assists in 23 career games against James Harden — Harden has averaged 16.8 points while shooting 26.4 percent from three.
  • James Harden had a 40-point triple-double against Atlanta on Wednesday, but went 9-for-34 (.265) from the field. It is the worst field-goal percentage in a 40-point game in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55).
  • Dennis Schroder is averaging 21.6 points and shooting 41.2 percent from three since December 1. He is one of seven players averaging at least 20.0 points and shooting at least 40.0 percent from three since then (minimum 75 attempts). He is the only one of those seven to do it off the bench.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message