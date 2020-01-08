Houston
Rockets Rockets 25-11
122
January 8, 2020 - Final
Atlanta
Hawks Hawks 8-30
115
Final
1 2 3 4 T
Rockets 45 32 22 23 122
Hawks 29 33 23 30 115
Points
Young ATL
42
Assists
Young ATL
10
Rebounds
Capela HOU
22

Harden, Young get 40-point triple-doubles; Rockets top Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) James Harden's big first quarter gave Houston a lead that seemed safe.

His misses helped give Atlanta a chance.

Harden scored 41 points, including 22 in the first quarter, to lead the Houston Rockets over Trae Young and the Hawks 122-115 on Wednesday night.

Harden had 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his second straight triple-double. He made only 9 of 34 shots, including 4 of 20 3-pointers.

Young kept pace. The Hawks' second-year point guard had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. He and Harden are the first players to post 40-point triple-doubles in the same game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Harden faded in the second half, when he made only 2 of 18 shots.

''I think, obviously, we had a couple guys run out of gas,'' said Houston coach Mike D'Antoni. ''... Our legs got tired obviously. We just had to hang on.''

D'Antoni said Harden ''just didn't shoot the ball well. So be it.''

Harden had 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double of the season in a 118-108 win over Philadelphia on Friday night.

The Hawks pulled within three late in the fourth quarter, the last time at 118-115 on two free throws by Alex Len. Harden sank four free throws in the final 10.4 seconds.

''They made shots,'' Harden said. ''We missed shots. They're a feisty team.''

Clint Capela had 22 points and 22 rebounds, and Ben McLemore had 18 points in Houston's third straight win.

Harden more than made up for the absence of Russell Westbrook, his usual backcourt partner. D'Antoni had a confident answer when asked before the game about the impact of Westbrook being rested.

''Just more James,'' D'Antoni said.

It was a safe prediction.

Harden, who scored 60 points in his last game against Atlanta in November, set out on another high-scoring pace. The NBA's leader at 38.4 points per game, Harden abused the Hawks with his mix of 3-pointers and drives. Atlanta's frequent best answer was to foul him, and he made 19 of 23 free throws.

Houston led 45-29 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 20 in the second period.

The Hawks rallied in the third, cutting the Houston lead to 87-83.

Following Houston's timeout, Harden sank a 3-pointer to start a 12-2 run to close the period, pushing the lead back to double figures. McLemore had two 3s in the run.

Atlanta again pulled close in the final period. Len's three-point play pulled the Hawks to 108-105.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Eric Gordon had 17 points in his fourth game back after missing 22 games. He had arthroscopic knee surgery on Nov. 13. ... The 45 first-quarter points wasn't the high mark for any quarter this season. Houston scored 46 third-quarter points in the first win over Atlanta and had 48 fourth-quarter points at Washington on Oct. 30.

Hawks: John Collins had 17 points and 14 rebounds. ... The triple-double was Young's second this season and third of his career. ... F Bruno Fernando, who had been listed as a starter, was held out for personal reasons. Cam Raddish moved into the starting lineup. ... After missing four straight games with a right shoulder impingement, F Jabari Parker will be re-evaluated in two weeks following a non-surgical procedure on the shoulder on Tuesday. Parker is Atlanta's third-leading scorer with 15 points per game.

REASON FOR HOPE

The Hawks have the NBA's worst record (8-30) but Young said it is ''super exciting to see'' the team's effort against Houston. ''We've got a lot of our guys back healthy,'' Young said. ''We just have to figure out how to close out games.''

APPRECIATING CAPELA

Harden said Capela's stat line didn't tell the whole story of his contribution, especially on defense.

''He does that every night,'' Harden said. ''He doesn't get credit for it. He guards the best player every single night.''

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Oklahoma City on Thursday night, continuing a stretch of five games in seven days.

Hawks: Visit Washington on Friday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from NBA

NBA GAME BULLETS
Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
@
  • Houston beat Atlanta, 158-111, when these teams met on November 30. It was the second-most points ever by a Rockets team in the regular season or postseason, trailing only the 159 points they scored in a win over the Wizards exactly one month prior on October 30.
  • The Rockets lost three straight games from November 20-24, but have gone 13-5 since, the third-best record in the Western Conference over this span. Houston allowed an average of 121.3 points during that losing streak but has limited opponents to 112.7 points per game since.
  • The Hawks have 29 losses in their first 37 games, tied for the second most through as many games in franchise history with the 1953-54 Milwaukee Hawks. A loss tonight in game 38 would be the second fastest a Hawks team has reached 30 losses in a season behind only the 2004-05 team that started 7-30.
  • James Harden scored 60 points against the Hawks in November, one shy of his career high (two games with 61). Harden made eight three-pointers and 20 free throws in the game, his fourth career game with at least five threes and 20 freebies. No other player in NBA history has had multiple such games, and there have been a total of four such games by players other than James Harden.
  • Trae Young is averaging 32.7 points in three January games after missing Atlanta's final two games in December. Young is shooting 43.8 percent (14-of-32) from three so far this month and is shooting 37.5 percent on the season after posting a 32.4 percentage in 2018-19.

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message