Foot Locker Hosting Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Event

Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Foot Locker Hosting Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Launch Event
    Publish date:

    Foot Locker Hosting Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Launch Event

    Foot Locker and Adidas have big plans for Saturday, November 13.
    Author:

    Adidas

    Foot Locker and Adidas have big plans for Saturday, November 13.

    This Saturday, Foot Locker is celebrating the launch of the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' a week early. Foot Locker Atlanta will take consumers through a walk down historic Peachtree Street at The Wxllxm in West Midtown. 

    According to the press release, the experiential event will feature a “Trae Young Challenge,” custom sock tie-dye station, live art painting by Atlanta’s own Paper Frank and FRKO RICO, and more. This event also serves as the first opportunity to purchase the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree.'

    This event will serve as a first look at the Peachtree-inspired kicks. There will be great visuals, a special message from Trae, added background on the inspiration behind the new sneakers, and more. Additional details can be found at the following link: Foot Locker hosts Adidas Trae Young 1 "Peachtree" Release (splashthat.com)

    Adidas has not missed with the rollout of Young's first signature sneaker. Everything from adrenaline-pumping promos to collaborative colorways with hip-hop icons. Not to mention, 'Ice Trae' has a natural connection with fans of all ages.

    No image description

    Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

    Assists to Activism: Trae Young's Leadership Bigger than Basketball

    Trae Young Tackling Mental Health Awareness

    Adidas Unveils Trae Young 1 Shoe, Apparel Collection

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Foot Locker is celebrating the launch of adidas x Trae Young 1 “Peachtree”.
    News

    Foot Locker Hosting Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Event

    43 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Utah Jazz center Hassan Whiteside (21) react to call during the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
    News

    Jazz Sweep Season Series Against Hawks With 110-98 Win

    13 hours ago
    Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles defended by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Jazz vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know

    23 hours ago
    Utah Jazz guard Trent Forrest (3) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Cheat Sheet

    Nov 9, 2021
    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) talk after the game at Chase Center.
    News

    Steph Curry, Warriors Win Shootout Over Hawks 127-113

    Nov 9, 2021
    ATLANTA HAWKS, CLOROX AND ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS UNITE TO LAUNCH ‘YEAR OF THE TEACHER’ INITIATIVE.
    Culture

    Hawks, Clorox, APS Launching 'Year of the Teacher'

    Nov 8, 2021
    Former Cincinnati Bearcats player Nick Van Exel is honored during a stop in play at Fifth Third Arena.
    News

    On This Day: Nick Van Exel Drops 20 Assists On Hawks

    Nov 8, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) trips and loses the dribble in front of Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Warriors: Everything You Must Know

    Nov 8, 2021