Foot Locker Hosting Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' Event

This Saturday, Foot Locker is celebrating the launch of the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree' a week early. Foot Locker Atlanta will take consumers through a walk down historic Peachtree Street at The Wxllxm in West Midtown.

According to the press release, the experiential event will feature a “Trae Young Challenge,” custom sock tie-dye station, live art painting by Atlanta’s own Paper Frank and FRKO RICO, and more. This event also serves as the first opportunity to purchase the Adidas Trae Young 1 'Peachtree.'

This event will serve as a first look at the Peachtree-inspired kicks. There will be great visuals, a special message from Trae, added background on the inspiration behind the new sneakers, and more. Additional details can be found at the following link: Foot Locker hosts Adidas Trae Young 1 "Peachtree" Release (splashthat.com)

Adidas has not missed with the rollout of Young's first signature sneaker. Everything from adrenaline-pumping promos to collaborative colorways with hip-hop icons. Not to mention, 'Ice Trae' has a natural connection with fans of all ages.

