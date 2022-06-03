Hornets Hold Third Round of Pre-Draft Workouts

Friday morning, the Charlotte Hornets held their third round of pre-draft workouts. Below are those who participated in today's event.

Jalen Adaway (St. Bonaventure)

Adaway has averaged scoring double digits in each of the past two seasons and led the Bonnies with 15.3 points per game this past season. The 6'5" shooting guard shoots the ball at a high clip of 38%.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee)

After just one year at Milwaukee, Baldwin is projected to be a mid-late first round pick. He doesn't shoot the three-ball exceptionally well for a guard. In fact, he really struggled in that area this past season shooting just 26%.

Moussa Diabate (Michigan)

The Paris, France native offers intriguing size and length at 6'11", 210 pounds. He averaged nine points and six boards but does have room to grow into an eventual double-double guy.

Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Gillespie is a veteran guard who has played a ton of college basketball and will be someone who is ready to contribute in the NBA as a rookie. In five years at Villanova, Gillespie averaged nearly 12 points per game and shot 39% from three-point range.

Quenton Jackson (Texas A&M)

Jackson is a long guard who can be a solid two-way player at the next level. He averaged 14.8 points and 1.8 steals per game this past season at Texas A&M.

Alex O'Connell (Creighton)

O'Connell has struggled with consistency throughout his collegiate career which will likely mean he will get his start in the G-League as an undrafted free agent. Under the right development program, there's a chance he could make it on to an NBA roster down the line.

