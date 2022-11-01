Lakers News: Is A Pacers Trade Inevitable?

Your Los Angeles Lakers have figured out a possible formula to gain some wins moving forward, but moving Russell Westbrook to the bench doesn't stop trade rumors from circulating. Among the rumors, Indiana Pacers vets Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have emerged once again as potential trade targets for the Lakers.

The asking price for the two still revolves around their two first round picks, in 2027 and 2029, taking the Lakers even deeper into an all-in mentality. The trade talks have reportedly stopped, but some executives and player agents around the league believe that the Lakers will eventually become amenable to including both future draft selections (via Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report).

Added incentive comes with the fact that Turner is playing on the final year of his deal and could be hitting free agency. The Pacers will feel more inclined to trade Turner before possibly losing him to free agency or paying him more money than they'd need to.

Instead they can possibly turn it around and build up for the future with trading away some valuable assets. The Lakers would greatly benefit in shooting with Turner being able to space the floor as a big man and Hield being a consistent 3-point shooter since coming into the league.

On the season, Hield is shooting 43% while Turner has only appeared in three games but has posted good averages of 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game. Turner brings the inside frontcourt presence needed to help Los Angeles star big man Anthony Davis.

The deal would likely ship Westbrook away with teams being able to see what Westbrook is still capable of even in a reserved role. The true professionalism and athletic ability still remains a reason for Westbrook to be considered for an NBA team.