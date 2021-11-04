New Contracts Have Allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to Thrive This Season

There’s an adage in sports about players in contract years. When things are going well it’s because a player is working hard and trying to get paid. Conversely, when things aren’t going well, they’re pressing and trying to do much to earn the big bucks. The same idea holds true after a contract year when so and so isn’t playing well because he got paid and doesn’t care anymore.

With Khem Birch, this past summer’s new three-year, $20 million contract from the Toronto Raptors has allowed him to relax. It’s allowed him to play his game, to focus on winning instead of piling up the box score stats he felt he had to work for last season to impress — I don’t know — NBA front offices that only look at box score stats?

“When you are in a contract year, I feel you have to have good numbers and that’s what I hate about contract years,” Birch said Thursday following Raptors practice. “I’m not the type of player who puts up numbers. I just like to win. Unfortunately, I had to do that last year to get this.”

Birch has never been a big box score stats guy. He averaged 8.9 points and 7.8 rebounds in his three-year college career and, unsurprisingly with those numbers, went undrafted in 2014. Last year was the first time he really had to try to put up numbers and care about what other people thought of him. In doing so, his scoring jumped from 4.7 points per game for his career in Orlando to 11.9 per game with Toronto and, on the surface, you would have thought Birch was suddenly reaching a new height. But the difference Birch makes, as Raptors fans long saw from Kyle Lowry, is more nuanced.

“He's doing some things within the offense that are really critical,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s screening, first of all, very well. We charted the accountability on that last night and he scored 100%.”

Through nine games, Toronto is 10.5 points per 100 possessions when Birch is on the court, per Cleaning the Glass, the second-highest on the team behind only OG Anunoby. It’s all those little things that Birch does that makes him special, the things he learned growing up watching the old Detroit Pistons teams of the early 2000s that never piled up big numbers but would play tough defense and bully opposing teams on a nightly basis.

That same relaxed post-contract year mentality seems to have loosened things up for Gary Trent Jr. as well. His scoring is slightly down to start the year, albeit negligibly, but he’s really bought in to what the Raptors are trying to do defensively. He’s gone from someone who, as Birch put it “no offense” did not play defense last season to suddenly one of the best two-way players in the league.

To Nurse, the three-year, $52 million contract allowed Trent to settle in. He’s not looking toward an impending free agency anymore. Instead, he can spend time working with the Raptors to tweak a couple of things, the first and most important being Trent’s defensive intensity. With his buy-in, he’s now leading the league in both deflections and steals with 43 and 25, respectively.

“I think that he's shown an ability to work really hard and play really hard and be kind of in attack mode,” Nurse said of Trent’s defense.

The next step for Trent will be on the offensive end. He’s always been a tough shot taker and so far this year, a quarter of his shot attempts have been pull-up two-pointers, which he’s nailing at a 39.9% clip. To Nurse, while some of those shots are OK, he’d like to see Trent work a little more in the rhythm of the offense as a catch-and-shoot marksman.

“We know he's kind of got that one-on-one shake-and-bake game that comes in handy at times, but we also needed some more rhythm shots and things like that,” Nurse said.

Those things will come with time. Both Trent and Birch have shown what Toronto is looking for this season. With almost a year under their belts and a pair of new contracts, they’re finally getting settled in and that comfort level has been reaping rewards for the Raptors.

