Spurs Starter, Monday, July 29, 2024: Sean Elliott Shares Health Update After Atrial Fibrillation Treatment
Former San Antonio Spurs forward Sean Elliott retired from the NBA in 2001, but since then, he's remained strong and lively. Over the weekend, however, he and his wife decided it best to have the 56-year-old screened for atrial fibrillation after several alerts via his Apple Watch.
"Sean wasn’t experiencing any symptoms," Claudia Zapata-Elliott wrote on Instagram. "but for the last couple of weeks, his Apple Watch had been warning him he was in atrial fibrillation — also known A-Fib. It’s when the heart beats irregularly and chaotically and untreated, can lead to a stroke."
Elliott has a history of medical problems, including a kidney transplant that he underwent due to a focal segmental glomerulosclerosis diagnosis just after winning his lone NBA championship with the Spurs.
His experience with A-Fib was completely separate from that, but natrually, was a cause for concern.
Luckily the former player, a successful cardioversion treatment allowed him to begin a road to recovery. And if all goes well, Elliott can get back to supporting the Silver & Black and making appearances in and around the community.
THE NEWS
1. READ: VICTOR WEMBANYAMA SHOWS OUT ON WORLD STAGE IN BLOWOUT WIN
The San Antonio Spurs' reigning NBA Rookie of the Year was a dominating force against Brazil in preliminary round of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as France took an opening-game victory.
2. READ: DAVID DUKE JR. READY TO MAXIMIZE 2-WAY ROLE WITH SPURS
David Duke Jr. has shown promise throughout his time with the San Antonio Spurs both in his appearances for the mainstay roster and at summer league, which landed him another two-way deal and a chance to prove himself.
3. READ: WHY SPURS TRAVERSED THE OFFSEASON THE RIGHT WAY
A patient approach to the offseason was expected from the San Antonio Spurs as they look to build a "superpower" around Victor Wembanyama. This offseason validated that mindset, and simply put, it was a good one for the young team.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
THE SCHEDULE
There are 87 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule has yet to be released, but the entire preseason schedule — also still a ways away — has.
There, the team will get its first chance to hit the floor with a complete roster. Also of note, Victor Wembanyama and Team France are competing at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for both sets of games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff at 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff at 7 p.m.)
Team France Olympic Slate
July 27: France vs. Brazil (W 78-66)
July 30: France vs. Japan (Tipoff at 12:15 p.m.)
Aug. 2: France vs. Germany (Tipoff at 2 p.m.)
