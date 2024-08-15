Spurs Starter, Thursday, August 15, 2024: What Can We Expect From Spurs' Schedule Release?
Happy Thursday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
The NBA schedule is officially set for release this afternoon, which leaves plenty in the air regarding when and where the San Antonio Spurs will be playing.
Last season, the young team — featuring French rookie Victor Wembanyama — recieved 19 national TV games, marking a drastic uptick from the year prior when it had just four. Throughout the season, Wembanyama continuously justified those matchups, going toe-to-toe with NBA greats the likes of LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and even Kevin Durant.
With a clearly marketable star, the NBA has made its intentions known. Adding Wembanyama and the Spurs to the Christmas Day slate was proof of that, with two prime time NBA Cup matchups further backing it.
As the new schedule releases, it's safe to assume that Wembanyama will be treated as a star. Any matchups against James, Durant, Steph Curry, Doncić, Jokić or even Anthony Edwards is likely to draw more of a crowd — and a market — which will likely mean more national TV games.
So, as the NBA world awaits the schedule for next season's installment, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder on national TV to open their 2024 NBA Cup slate before hitting the road for two more games against the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.
Dwyane Wade, who provided color commentary for men's basketball games throughout the 2024 Olympic Games, said Victor Wembanyama is going to be a force to be reckoned with for a long time to come.
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" focuses on the Olympic Gold Medal Game between Team France and Team USA and circles back to last week's discussion about the NBA on Christmas as the league announced its slate for the upcoming season's holiday showcase.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
THE SCHEDULE
There are 68 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Nov. 15: Home vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 19: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 8:30 p.m.)
Nov. 26: Away at Utah Jazz (Tipoff 8 p.m.)
Dec. 3: Away at Phoenix Suns (Tipoff 8 p.m.)
Dec. 25: Away at New York Knicks (Tipoff TBD)
THE CLOSER
