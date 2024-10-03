Spurs Starter, Thursday, October 3, 2024: Spurs Announce Official Performance Water Partner
As the San Antonio Spurs continue their week of training camp, the beginning of the regular season creeps closer. Players are working on their games, and behind the scenes, the team is working to expand its partnerships.
The latest? Plant-based performance water, Barcode, is now the official performance water partner of the San Antonio Spurs.
“Barcode is a superior product that was created with a spirit of excellence that the Spurs admire and emulate,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chief Commercial Officer Frank Miceli said. “As an industry disruptor, Barcode embodies the very same qualities that have shaped our team’s legacy – innovation, creativity and a pursuit of the next challenge."
After Barcode announced Victor Wembanyama — a brand investor and partner — as the face of its brand in 2023, the Spurs decided to expand on that relationship.
Barcode will now be represented at all Spurs home games in bench equipment, including bottles, coolers and towels, and will serve as presenting partner of theSpursHuman Performance x Equity program and co-presenting partner of SpursSports Academy Summer Camps.
Now, here are some headlines.
THE NEWS
1. READ: CASTLE IMPRESSES SPURS EARLY WITH VERSATILITY, 'OWN PACE'
The San Antonio Spurs had high expectations for rookie guard Stephon Castle, and as it turns out, he's impressed them early on in more ways than one.
LOOK: SPURS, ALPINE F1 TEAM ANNOUNCE CLOTHING COLLABORATION
The San Antonio Spursand BWT Alpine Formula One Team have teamed up to unveil a new headwear and clothing collaboration, produced in partnership with global lifestyle brand New Era.
3. READ: IS CASTLE'S 3-POINT SHOT A GENUINE CONCERN?
The concern has been there from the start: San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle needs to work on his 3-point jump shot. Early in camp, that's been apparent, but how big of an issue is it at this point?
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
THE SCHEDULE
There are 21 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"There's probably no player in the league that everybody in the league talks about after the game like (Gregg Popovich). Everybody has to adjust stuff. Me and Harrison (Ingram) were on our flight yesterday just talking about how cool it's going to be at this point in our careers to get a chance to appreciate him day in and day out."- Chris Paul
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 3, 2002: Acquired Mengke Bateer from Detroit in exchange for a 2003 second round pick.
THE CLOSER
