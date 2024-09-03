Spurs Starter, Tuesday, September 3, 2024: Austin Spurs Release 2024-25 Schedule
The San Antonio Spurs' full regular season schedule was announced back in mid-August, but the Austin Spurs — and the rest of the NBA G League — waited until early September to do the same.
Tuesday morning, Austin announced its 50-game schedule format and the opponents it will face. Every team will compete in the league's Tip-Off Tournament beginning Nov. 8, which runs until a champion is crowned at the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December.
After that, the teams will begin a 34-game regular season, which for Austin, begins on Dec. 28 against the Stockton Kings. At the end of that slate, the top six teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, where the Spurs will look to make their 10th playoff appearance behind new head coach Scott King.
The full schedule can be seen here. Now, here are some headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: CLOSING OUT GAMES WILL BE CRUCIAL FOR SPURS NEXT SEASON
Finishing close games was a struggle for the San Antonio Spurs last season, and it'll need to be improved if they want to make a push for the playoffs.
2. WATCH: HOW WILL STEPHON CASTLE BENEFIT FROM CHRIS PAUL?
Next season, the San Antonio Spurs will foster a relationship between their No. 4 overall draft pick and 19-year veteran Chris Paul. How much will the rookie benefit from Paul's expertise?
3. READ: AUSTIN SPURS COMPLETE TRADE FOR NATHAN MENSAH'S RIGHTS
The San Antonio Spurs are making a major move in the G-League, as a significant trade is set to reshape their roster and impact their development pipeline.
THE DRAFT
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
THE SCHEDULE
There are 49 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
- Anthony Edwards Receives Praiseful Moniker From Kevin Durant
- TNT Files Lawsuit Against NBA For Breaching Contract
- LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Opposed Trade to GSW
- Ex-Grizzlies Star Tony Allen Reveals Comical Exchange With Steph Curry
- Carmelo Anthony Speaks On Jayson Tatum's Olympic Benching
THE CLOSER
