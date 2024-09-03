𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟓 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 and we’re ready to knock down the competition🙌 We can’t wait to see y’all back at the HEB Center! #GoSpursGo@SWBCServices | #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/eeJuFuzR0n