Bengals Notes: Offensive Line Shuffle, Ja'Marr Chase's Pushups and a Kicking Competition

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' search for their five best offensive linemen continued over the weekend.

Rookie D'Ante Smith is the latest player to get a chance at guard. The 23-year-old lined up at left guard with the first-team offense on Saturday and Sunday.

“He’s got the right intangibles,” Taylor said of Smith. “He’s a smart football player, and he takes the coaching and makes himself better. He takes the coaching from a week ago, he takes the coaching from a day ago, and he uses that to become a better player each day, and you reward that. “My first interaction was at the Senior Bowl during that 18-minute meeting with him where he was really impressive,” Taylor added. “One of the things he laid out to you back then was his weight progression and what his goals were for his weight — and I still have my notes — he has hit every single weight progression he gave us for the season; the Senior Bowl, the combine, reporting for NFL, reporting for training camp, bam, he hit all of them. And so that just tells you he’s got that pro mentality.”

Smith is the latest experiment in an offensive line room that's desperate for someone to emerge.

He played guard at the Senior Bowl and outside of a false start on Saturday, seemed to be comfortable after lining up at tackle for most of camp.

“No, it didn’t surprise me,” Smith said of the move to guard. “This is what I assumed the NFL would be. You’ve got to be able to play multiple positions. “I’m just trying to stay focused and get down the technique of everything so I can become a permanent. I’m just trying to focus on bettering myself right now instead of looking at it as an experiment.”

Smith needed to add weight if he was going to succeed in the NFL and he's done that over the past year. He currently weighs 320, which is 37 pounds heavier than he weighed at the start of the college football season last year.

The youngster hired a nutritionist that put together a plan that has worked so far.

“I had a scout give me a goal weight of what he thought I should be, and from there, me and a nutritionist worked out how I was going to get to that point,” Smith said.

Now that he's reached his goal weight, he's hoping to earn one of the two starting jobs that are up for grabs with the regular season just five weeks away.

Smith appears to be ahead of second-round pick Jackson Carman, who's worked with the second and third-team offense for most of training camp.

Related: Zac Taylor Offers Up Big-Time Praise for D'Ante Smith

Ja'Marr's Push Ups

Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has flashed plenty of potential in training camp, but he's also had his fair share of drops.

The 21-year-old cut across the middle of the field. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw him a ball that was a bit high, but it was a play that Chase should make. The ball hit Chase in the hands and flew up in the air before hitting the ground.

Another drop.

Chase landed on the grass and immediately did his pushups as punishment for the drop.

The rookie works on the JUGS machine everyday after practice. He didn't have many drops at LSU, but they've been consistent so far in camp. He's made big plays, but drops have been an issue.

It's worth monitoring, especially since he hasn't played in a real game since Jan. 13, 2020.

More Offensive Line Troubles

Burrow tucked the ball and ran during 11-on-11 drills on Sunday. This was well received by the fans that were in attendance. They cheered for No. 9 in what was his first official scramble of training camp.

The bad news is he probably would've gotten sacked in a real game. Sam Hubbard (94) nearly runs over right guard Michael Jordan (60). Burrow escapes, but it's not a good look for Jordan, who's been working with the first-team offense for the past few days.

Kicking Competition

The Bengals focused on special teams for the majority of Sunday's practice. Darrin Simmons had the offense and field goal unit run through different late game scenarios.

From making the field goal team run onto the field with the clock running down to needing to spike the ball to stop the clock before time ran out.

Every drive ended with Evan McPherson Austin Seibert attempting a short field goal.

McPherson was a perfect 3-for-3. He made two 33-yard attempts and a 35-yarder. Seibert finished 2-for-2, making back-to-back 36-yard tries.

McPherson is clearly ahead in the competition, but Seibert has kicked well.

Injury Updates

Trae Waynes did more work with the team on Sunday and should be ready to go on Tuesday. The team is taking it slow with their star cornerback. Trey Hendrickson's also expected to be back Tuesday.

Larry Ogunjobi is making progress. He went through an intense workout on the rehab field on Sunday.

For the latest Bengals' injuries, go here.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Auden Tate is off to an Impressive Start

Zac Taylor Offers Up Big-Time Praise for D'Ante Smith

Joe Burrow Won't Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game

Joe Burrow Keeping Expectations in Check as Recovery Continues

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

The Bengals Don't Seem Worried About Their Lack of Depth at Offensive Tackle

Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches

Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield

Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates

Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle

Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More

Trae Waynes, Fred Johnson Dealing With Injuries

Ja'Marr Chase Impressing Coaches and Teammates With His Football Intelligence

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

A.J. Green Off to an Impressive Start for the Arizona Cardinals

Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp

Veteran Offensive Linemen Have Early Training Camp Lead in Battle for Starting Job

Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals

Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games

Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp

Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

The Bengals Should Be Interested in Disgruntled Cornerback Xavien Howard

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook