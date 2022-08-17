CINCINNATI — The wait is nearly over for the late Ken Riley and his family. The greatest defensive back in Cincinnati Bengals history is closer than ever to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

The senior committee just announced he is one of three player finalists that can get inducted by the full 49-member committee in early 2023. Joe Howley, Robert Klecko, and Riley made the cut.

“This is long deserved. It is unfortunate Kenny is gone because we know how much he would have appreciated this," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. "His family is surely pleased at this news. Kenny was a splendid player and still holds the Bengals record for most interceptions over a career. It would be a wonderful thing if he were selected for the Hall of Fame.”

Anthony Muñoz is the Bengals' only Hall of Famer, and no Cincinnati player has ever made it this far in the senior process.

Riley played his entire 15-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals and snagged 65 career interceptions, more than any other player not already in the Hall of Fame and the most by a cornerback-only player. He was named first-team All-Pro in his final season after wrapping a career where he played in 207 games, tied with punter Kevin Huber for the most in Bengals history.

Riley and Seahawks great Dave Brown are the only players in league history with a top-12 interception total that aren't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Pushing Jackson Carman For Left Guard Job

Jackson Carman Dealing With Elbow Issue

Bengals Bites: Burrow's Back as Left Guard Battle Heats Up

Joe Burrow Returns to Practice Following Appendectomy

A.J. Green Praises Bengals in Return to Cincinnati

Trent Taylor and Kendric Pryor Flash in Crowded Receiver Room

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Cardinals

Postgame Observations: OL Struggles, Bengals Fall to Cards in Preseason Opener

Bengals OL Preview: Free Agent Haul Changes Landscape For Offense

An In-Depth Look at the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

Tee Higgins Has Hilarious Reaction to La'el Collins Getting Cleared

Joe Burrow Making Progress in Recovery

Tee Higgins Impresses During 1-on-1s

Bengals Release First Unofficial Depth Chart of 2022

Bengals Unveil Uniform Schedule for 2022 Regular Season

Ja'Marr Chase Striving For More After Record-Setting Rookie Season

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok