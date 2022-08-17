Skip to main content

Ken Riley Named one of Three Senior Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Bengals legend has never made it this far in the process.

CINCINNATI — The wait is nearly over for the late Ken Riley and his family. The greatest defensive back in Cincinnati Bengals history is closer than ever to his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

The senior committee just announced he is one of three player finalists that can get inducted by the full 49-member committee in early 2023. Joe Howley, Robert Klecko, and Riley made the cut. 

“This is long deserved. It is unfortunate Kenny is gone because we know how much he would have appreciated this," Bengals President Mike Brown said in a statement. "His family is surely pleased at this news. Kenny was a splendid player and still holds the Bengals record for most interceptions over a career. It would be a wonderful thing if he were selected for the Hall of Fame.”

Anthony Muñoz is the Bengals' only Hall of Famer, and no Cincinnati player has ever made it this far in the senior process.

Riley played his entire 15-year career with the Cincinnati Bengals and snagged 65 career interceptions, more than any other player not already in the Hall of Fame and the most by a cornerback-only player. He was named first-team All-Pro in his final season after wrapping a career where he played in 207 games, tied with punter Kevin Huber for the most in Bengals history.

Riley and Seahawks great Dave Brown are the only players in league history with a top-12 interception total that aren't in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

