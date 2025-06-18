Orlando Brown Jr. Dives Into Offseason Training Methods As Cincinnati Prepares For Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals franchise left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. appeared on the NFL Network Insider's show this week and dove into how he's added to his training routine this offseason.
From the pool to the boxing gym—Brown uses a diverse training diet to stay ready.
"In the summers, I'll still be in a pool," Brown said. "I do a lot of boxing between February, March, and April, pretty much before we go into that OTA phase. But yeah, I'll be swimming, man. I'll be refining my pass set, all of those different things, and riding my bike. I'm a big bike rider during this time of year."
Brown is an entrenched Cincinnatian now and makes it a point to stick around in the offseason.
"Honestly, I don't really leave here," Brown noted. "For me, it's more about the mental aspect of things, being able to stay in it, continue to stay in that state of mind. I think a lot of times before, getting away, I might get my mind away from it too much. I think I found something good for me in my career being here full-time."
Local fans can meet Brown this Thursday at the Freedom Center in Downtown Cincinnati for the Juneteenth Jubilee.
