Podcast: Grading the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 Draft

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added six players to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jake Liscow and I grade all six picks, plus we give and overall grade to the entire class. 

AllBengals Insiders+

Get to Know the Bengals' 2022 Draft Class

By Nicole Zembrodt11 hours ago
AllBengals Insiders+

Watch: Exclusive One-on-One Conversation With Bengals First Round Pick Dax Hill

By James Rapien16 hours ago
GM Report

Watch: Video Breakdown of Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 Draft

By James Rapien17 hours ago
AllBengals Insiders+

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' 2022 Draft Class

By James RapienApr 30, 2022
News

Cincinnati Bengals Pivot From 2022 NFL Draft, Eye Undrafted Free Agents

By James RapienApr 30, 2022
GM Report

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take Athletic Edge Rusher Jeffrey Gunter in Seventh Round

By James RapienApr 30, 2022
AllBengals Insiders+

List of All Six Cincinnati Bengals Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

By James RapienApr 30, 2022
News

Cincinnati Bengals Draft Linebacker Jeffrey Gunter With 252nd Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

By James RapienApr 30, 2022