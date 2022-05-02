Podcast: Grading the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added six players to their roster in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jake Liscow and I grade all six picks, plus we give and overall grade to the entire class.
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
