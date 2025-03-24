All Bengals

The Athletic Has Bengals Trading Down in Latest First-Round Mock Draft

Cincinnati could realistically make this move.

Russ Heltman

Former Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action.
Former Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) runs a drill during UGA Footballs Pro Day in Athens, Ga., on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Representatives from all 32 NFL teams are on hand to watch former UGA football players in action. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got on the phone to make a trade in The Athletic's latest mock draft. Ben Standig thinks they'll deal the 17th pick and 2026 fourth-round pick to the Chargers for picks No. 22, 125, 214, and a 2026 third-rounder.

It would be an interesting trade down for a Cincinnati team with just six picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Standig then had the Chargers selecting Michigan cornerback Will Johnson and Cincinnati taking Georgia safety, Malaki Starks.

"Trading down for more picks — the Bengals have six — helps the front office add more rookie contract talent to offset the significant spending for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and possibly (Trey) Hendrickson," Standig wrote. "This selection must go for defense, whether the line or secondary. The safety position fell apart following Jessie Bates’ departure in 2023."

A move down would make a ton of sense for Cincinnati, especially needing help at multiple spots on defense and at guard. They could add more draft ammo while still letting the best available defensive player fall to them deeper into the first round.

Starks is ranked 21st on the consensus big board and is the top-ranked safety in the draft.

