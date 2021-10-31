Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Lead Jets 17-14

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 6-2 on the season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Sunday's game against the Jets started like a Halloween nightmare for the Bengals. Cincinnati trailed 7-0, Joe Burrow took a few big hits and the offense was going nowhere. 

    The Bengals' defense answered the bell after giving up a touchdown on the Jets' opening drive, forcing three turnovers. Cincinnati scored 17-straight points to seize momentum, but New York responded in the final minute. 

    The Jets drove 67-yards in eight plays to make it a one possession game. 

    The Bengals have a 17-14 lead. Here are some halftime observations. 

    Slow Start

    The Bengals' offense got off to a horrific start. They had five net yards on their first four possessions, which ended with two punts, a touchdown and a failed try on 4th-and-goal inside the 5-yard line. 

    They ran 14 total plays on the four drives and only had three first downs. 

    The Bengals were lucky to be tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter. The Jets gained 160 yards on 26 plays on their first four possessions. 

    Mike White was making his first career start for New York. He started 11-for-11, which is the longest streak by a player in their first career start since 1978 according to Elias Sports.

    Opportune Defense

    Jessie Bates and Germaine Pratt had interceptions on the Jets' second and third drives of the game, which kept them in the game. 

    Bates returned the ball to the one-yard line, but the Bengals couldn't take advantage and ultimately turned the ball over on downs. They did score after Pratt's interception. 

    Joe Mixon's one-yard run tied the game at 7 and he performed Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance after the touchdown. 

    The Bengals' defense also forced a fumble late in the second quarter, which gave the offense another chance to score before halftime. The drive ended with an Evan McPherson field goal.

    Halloween Trick

    Zac Taylor called a double pass following the turnover and Joe Mixon nearly scored a touchdown. Tyler Boyd found Mixon on the double pass for 46-yards. Watch the play below.

    The Bengals Will Win If...

    The offense continues what it started on their final two drives. They got off to an awful start, but the defense tightened up and forced three huge turnovers that changed the game. 

    Cincinnati will receive the second half kickoff. If Burrow and company can go down and score right away, it'll put pressure on White and the Jets' offense. 

    With that said, New York has moved the ball well on offense. The Bengals' defense needs to respond and prove they can stop them, even when they aren't forcing turnovers. 

    For first half highlights, go here.

    Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play with teammates during the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
    Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Lead Jets 17-14

    May 25, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs onto the field during practice at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
