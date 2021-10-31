Halftime Observations: Bengals Start Slow, Lead Jets 17-14

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 6-2 on the season.

CINCINNATI — Sunday's game against the Jets started like a Halloween nightmare for the Bengals. Cincinnati trailed 7-0, Joe Burrow took a few big hits and the offense was going nowhere.

The Bengals' defense answered the bell after giving up a touchdown on the Jets' opening drive, forcing three turnovers. Cincinnati scored 17-straight points to seize momentum, but New York responded in the final minute.

The Jets drove 67-yards in eight plays to make it a one possession game.

The Bengals have a 17-14 lead. Here are some halftime observations.

Slow Start

The Bengals' offense got off to a horrific start. They had five net yards on their first four possessions, which ended with two punts, a touchdown and a failed try on 4th-and-goal inside the 5-yard line.

They ran 14 total plays on the four drives and only had three first downs.

The Bengals were lucky to be tied 7-7 midway through the second quarter. The Jets gained 160 yards on 26 plays on their first four possessions.

Mike White was making his first career start for New York. He started 11-for-11, which is the longest streak by a player in their first career start since 1978 according to Elias Sports.

Opportune Defense

Jessie Bates and Germaine Pratt had interceptions on the Jets' second and third drives of the game, which kept them in the game.

Bates returned the ball to the one-yard line, but the Bengals couldn't take advantage and ultimately turned the ball over on downs. They did score after Pratt's interception.

Joe Mixon's one-yard run tied the game at 7 and he performed Michael Jackson's "Thriller" dance after the touchdown.

Related: Watch Both Interceptions and the Touchdown Here

The Bengals' defense also forced a fumble late in the second quarter, which gave the offense another chance to score before halftime. The drive ended with an Evan McPherson field goal.

Halloween Trick

Zac Taylor called a double pass following the turnover and Joe Mixon nearly scored a touchdown. Tyler Boyd found Mixon on the double pass for 46-yards. Watch the play below.

The Bengals Will Win If...

The offense continues what it started on their final two drives. They got off to an awful start, but the defense tightened up and forced three huge turnovers that changed the game.

Cincinnati will receive the second half kickoff. If Burrow and company can go down and score right away, it'll put pressure on White and the Jets' offense.

With that said, New York has moved the ball well on offense. The Bengals' defense needs to respond and prove they can stop them, even when they aren't forcing turnovers.

For first half highlights, go here.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend



Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook