Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Ravens 10-10 After Slow Start on Sunday Night Football
BALTIMORE — The Bengals are tied with the Ravens 10-10 at halftime at M&T Bank Stadium.
Cincinnati got off to a slow start and their offense struggled for most of the first half, but they recovered to tie the game late in the second quarter.
Joe Burrow completed 10-of-18 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. He was also sacked twice.
Slow Start
The Bengals' offense was nonexistent early in the game. They had 14 yards on 10 plays and only one first down in the first quarter and didn't have any rushing yards.
Cincinnati had 22 yards on their first four possessions (13 plays). The Bengals had three 3-and-outs over that span.
Turnover
The Bengals needed a spark and Vonn Bell gave it to them. The veteran intercepted Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. Cincinnati's offense put together a 7-play, 88-yard drive that ended with Burrow finding Hayden Hurst for a 19-yard touchdown.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They find a way to get consistent production on offense. The Ravens are too dynamic and put too much pressure on opposing defenses to expect Lou Anarumo's crew to shut down Lamar Jackson in the second half.
The offense was awful for much of the first half. If they're going to win the game, Burrow and company have to figure it out—even with Tee Higgins not playing much due to an ankle injury.
For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses
Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"
Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles
Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins
Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins
Read More
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2
Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor
Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch
Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade
Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football
Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals
Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins
Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season
Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start
Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense
Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys
Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable
Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast