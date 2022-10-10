Halftime Observations: Bengals Tied With Ravens 10-10 After Slow Start on Sunday Night Football

BALTIMORE — The Bengals are tied with the Ravens 10-10 at halftime at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cincinnati got off to a slow start and their offense struggled for most of the first half, but they recovered to tie the game late in the second quarter.

Joe Burrow completed 10-of-18 passes for 139 yards and one touchdown. He was also sacked twice.

Slow Start

The Bengals' offense was nonexistent early in the game. They had 14 yards on 10 plays and only one first down in the first quarter and didn't have any rushing yards.

Cincinnati had 22 yards on their first four possessions (13 plays). The Bengals had three 3-and-outs over that span.

Turnover

The Bengals needed a spark and Vonn Bell gave it to them. The veteran intercepted Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. Cincinnati's offense put together a 7-play, 88-yard drive that ended with Burrow finding Hayden Hurst for a 19-yard touchdown.

The Bengals Will Win If...

They find a way to get consistent production on offense. The Ravens are too dynamic and put too much pressure on opposing defenses to expect Lou Anarumo's crew to shut down Lamar Jackson in the second half.

The offense was awful for much of the first half. If they're going to win the game, Burrow and company have to figure it out—even with Tee Higgins not playing much due to an ankle injury.

