    December 12, 2021
    Watch: Joe Burrow Scrambles, Throws Unbelievable Touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase

    What a play by Burrow and Chase.
    CINCINNATI — The Bengals have hope. 

    Joe Burrow scrambled away from pressure on 4th-and-5 at the San Francisco 17-yard line and found Ja'Marr Chase for a touchdown. 

    The Bengals still trail the 49ers 20-13 with 9:20 remaining. Watch the play below. 

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91)reacts to the missed field goal attempt by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    Trey Hendrickson Ruled Out After Suffering Back Injury Against 49ers

    Dec 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) snaps the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    Halftime Observations: Bengals Trail 49ers 17-6 With First Place on the Line

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) signals a first down after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 5
    Browns Beat Ravens, Bengals Can Move Into First Place With Win Over 49ers

    Joe Mixon Steelers
    Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Game Against 49ers

    Dec 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Lamar Jackson Carted Off With Lower Body Injury

    Tyler Boyd Steelers
    Bengals vs 49ers: National Analysts Make Picks for Week 14 Matchup

    Aug 27, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
    Report: Joe Brady Has Heard From Multiple Teams, Wants to Remain in NFL

