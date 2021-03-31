Podcast: Bengals Director of Pro Scouting Steven Radicevic Talks Free Agency and the Draft

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow react to the breaking news about Mike Daniels returning to Cincinnati, plus Bengals Director of Pro Scouting Steven Radicevic joins the show to discuss their free agent signings and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.



-----

-----

