Bengals Have Meeting Scheduled With Oklahoma Edge Rusher Isaiah Thomas

Bengals Have Meeting Scheduled With Oklahoma Edge Rusher Isaiah Thomas

Cincinnati continues to look at defensive players ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

© BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati continues to look at defensive players ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals gave their offensive a huge boost in free agency by signing La'el Collins, Alex Cappa, Ted Karras and Hayden Hurst. 

Now they appear to be eyeing defense in the 2022 NFL Draft. 

They've met with a plethora of defensive players and have a meeting scheduled with Oklahoma edge rusher Isaiah Thomas according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

Thomas had 38 tackles (11 for loss) and eight sacks for the Sooners last season. He also forced three fumbles. 

Adding another edge rusher in the middle rounds would make a lot of sense for a Bengals team could use more young talent and depth in the defensive line room. 

