Podcast: Brian Callahan Discusses His Coaching Roots and Breaks Down a Week in the Life of an NFL OC

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in part one of a three part interview series. They discuss Callahan's coaching roots, plus he explains a normal week in the life of an NFL OC. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

