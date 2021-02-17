Podcast: Brian Callahan Discusses His Coaching Roots and Breaks Down a Week in the Life of an NFL OC
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan in part one of a three part interview series. They discuss Callahan's coaching roots, plus he explains a normal week in the life of an NFL OC.
Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
-----
You May Also Like:
J.J. Watt is "Seriously Considering" Signing With the Cleveland Browns
Bengals Free Agent Pros and Cons: Best of the Rest
Prospect Breakdown: A Closer Look at Penei Sewell
Adam Pacman Jones Wants to Fight Jake Paul
The 2020 QB Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One
Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021
Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt
Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover
Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff
Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt
Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept
Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?
Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook