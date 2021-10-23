    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Bengals Elevate Joe Bachie From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    The 23-year-old made his Bengals debut last week against the Lions.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — The Bengals elevated linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad on Saturday. The 23-year-old had five tackles in Cincinnati's Week 6 win over Detroit. 

    Bachie will be a key member of the Bengals' special teams unit on Sunday against the Ravens. 

    Baltimore has won their past five meetings against Cincinnati. For more on Sunday's matchup, watch the video below. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Joe Bachie
    News

    Bengals Elevate Joe Bachie From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    just now
    Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Ravens vs Bengals in Baltimore

    1 hour ago
    Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase
    News

    Brian Baldinger on Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase: They're the 'Best Deep Ball Connection' in the NFL

    2 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Week 7 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Ravens

    21 hours ago
    Sammy Watkins Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the second half during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ravens Will be Without Two Key Starters on Sunday Against the Bengals

    22 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Chris Evans

    22 hours ago
    Jan 5, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tre Flowers Making Progress, Could Play on Sunday Against Ravens

    Oct 22, 2021
    Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Julian Edelman Weighs in on Ravens-Bengals Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    Oct 22, 2021