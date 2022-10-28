Skip to main content

Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on Logan Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, La'el Collins and Others

Cincinnati won't have Ja'Marr Chase for the foreseeable future.

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was obviously out on Friday and could be placed on injured reserve in the near future. 

The star receiver wasn't at team facilities again on Friday as he continues to get his hip evaluated.

Linebacker Logan Wilson practiced in full for a second-straight day. Trey Hendrickson worked on the rehab field, but didn't practice. 

La'el Collins was also at practice on Friday. He missed Thursday after tweaking his left ankle in Cincinnati's Week 7 win over Atlanta.

Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and Josh Tupou (calf) were also out. Hayden Hurst (groin, ankle) was limited again. Eli Apple didn't practice after being a limited participant on Thursday.

Check out the Bengals' entire injury report below. 

image001 (25)

