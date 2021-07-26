Bengals Injury Updates: Reader, Hopkins Get Good News, Hubert Out for Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got good news about multiple key players that are working their way back from serious injuries.

Center Trey Hopkins and defensive tackle DJ Reader are both fully cleared for training camp.

Hopkins suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 against Baltimore. Reader only appeared in five games after injuring his quad in Week 5 last season.

Both players will be on the field when the Bengals begin training camp practice on Wednesday.

"Hopkins just tore the ACL in January so we have to be really careful of him in camp," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s a guy we will manage early on and take it week to week like we talked about with Joe (Burrow). Probably hold him a little bit more early on. DJ is good to go. He is fully cleared, ready to roll."

Related: Joe Burrow Fully Cleared for Training Camp

If Hopkins can get back to full strength before the season opener, then that's one big question mark answered for an offensive line hoping to be much improved this season.

The Bengals need Reader to set a tone on the interior of their defensive line. They struggled for most of last season and need a big, athletic player like him in the middle of their defense.

Other Updates

Unfortunately, it wasn't all sunshine on the injury front. Rookie defensive end Wyatt Hubert suffered a torn pectoral muscle while he was training and will miss the entire season.

The Bengals selected Hubert in the seventh-round (235th overall) in April's NFL Draft. He was one of the many young players hoping to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Rookie punter Drue Chrisman's chances of making the team took a big hit after he suffered a hand injury. He's expected to miss a few weeks, which clears the way for Kevin Huber to be the Bengals' punter for a 13th consecutive season.

Renell Wren was placed on the PUP list on Sunday. He's expected to ready to practice in the near future. He's also recovering from torn quad.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

DJ Reader, Trey Hopkins and Joe Burrow Get Good News

Joe Burrow Expected to be Ready for First Training Camp Practice

Bengals Extend Cincinnati-native Sam Hubbard Before Training Camp

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Training Camp

The Quest to Protect Burrow: Bengals Bringing in Super Bowl Champion Center

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Smooth in Offseason Workouts

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

Bengals Bolster O-Line With Former Cardinals Center

Bengals Ring of Honor Revealed: The Two Ken's Join the Inaugural Class

Here are the Important Preseason and Training Camp Dates You Need to Know

Bengals Pass Blocking Expected to be Much Improved This Season

Bengals vs Browns: Which Trio Would You Take?

Geno Atkins Fully Cleared, Expected to Start Visiting Teams

Ja'Marr Chase Plans to Do One of Ochocinco's Unused TD Celebrations

NFL Analyst Bullish on Tyler Boyd

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Ja'Marr Chase Works Out With Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Good News for Bengals: Top Guard Expected to Hit the Market in '22

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Andrew Whitworth No Longer Considered a Top NFL Tackle

Bengals Fans "Will Get Something They've Never Seen" This September

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Which AFC North All-Stars Would You Pick?

Bengals Guard Believes He's the Most Underrated Player in the NFL

Bengals Among Teams That Helped Their QB the Most This Offseason

Film Breakdown: Joe Mixon is the Bengals' Best Offensive Weapon

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Has High Praise for Joe Burrow

Former NFL Executive: Zac Taylor Not Qualified to be Head Coach

A.J. Green is Making Quite an Impression on His Cardinals Teammates

Two Bengals Pegged as Breakout Candidates This Season

Zac Taylor Near the Bottom of Latest NFL Head Coach Rankings

Mike Daniels Compares Joe Burrow to Famous Dragon Ball Z Character

Film Breakdown: How Jessie Bates Became the Bengals' Best Player

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook