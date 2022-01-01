Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Chiefs

Cincinnati is one win away from clinching their first AFC North title since 2015.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could have both of their starting linebackers against the Chiefs.

Logan Wilson (shoulder) will return after missing three-straight games and Germaine Pratt was activated from the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday. He's officially questionable for Sunday's game.

Quarterback Brandon Allen also returned to the roster from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Cincinnati also elevated wide receiver Trent Taylor, quarterback Jake Browning and cornerback John Brannon from the practice squad ahead for Sunday's game.

