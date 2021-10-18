    • October 18, 2021
    Bengals Open as Big Underdogs in Week 7 Matchup Against Ravens

    Cincinnati will battle Baltimore for first place in the AFC North on Sunday.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals crushed the Lions on Sunday to improve to 4-2, but their biggest test of the season [so far] is waiting for them in Week 7. 

    Cincinnati travels to Baltimore to play Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with first place in the AFC North on the line.

    The Ravens beat the Chargers 34-6 in Week 6. Their defense kept Justin Herbert in check all day long and Baltimore's offense did enough to win the game. 

    The Ravens opened as 6.5-point favorites over the Bengals this week according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under for the game is 47. 

    Baltimore has won five-straight games over Cincinnati dating back to 2018. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hasn't won a head-to-head matchup with the Ravens. He'll look to change that this Sunday.    

