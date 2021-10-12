    • October 12, 2021
    Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Winless Lions

    Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 4-2 this season.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Bengals hit the road to play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. They're hoping to rebound after their Week 5 overtime loss to the Packers

    The oddsmakers expect Cincinnati to improve to 4-2 on the season. 

    The Bengals are 3-point road favorites over the winless Lions according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under for the game is set at 47.5. 

    It's the second time the Bengals have been favored this season and the first time they've been road favorites. 

    Cincinnati (3-2) is currently tied with the Browns for second place in the AFC North. Baltimore leads the way at 4-1. 

    For more Week 6 betting lines, check out the SI SportsBook here.

    Dec 24, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) carries the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
