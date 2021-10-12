Bengals Open as Road Favorites Against Winless Lions
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hit the road to play the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. They're hoping to rebound after their Week 5 overtime loss to the Packers.
The oddsmakers expect Cincinnati to improve to 4-2 on the season.
The Bengals are 3-point road favorites over the winless Lions according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under for the game is set at 47.5.
It's the second time the Bengals have been favored this season and the first time they've been road favorites.
Cincinnati (3-2) is currently tied with the Browns for second place in the AFC North. Baltimore leads the way at 4-1.
For more Week 6 betting lines, check out the SI SportsBook here.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game
Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions
Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6
Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers
Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers
Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals
Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers
Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers
Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL
Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers
Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win
Game Predictions: The All Bengals Staff Makes Their Picks
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries
Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium
Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two
Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great
Joey Hardware: Burrow Wins Two Awards Following Week 4 Win Over Jaguars
Frank Pollack Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Three Key Players From Bengals' Win Over Jaguars
Bengals Activate Ricardo Allen From Injured Reserve
Joe Burrow Turned His Biggest Weakness Into a Strength
Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Despite Win Over Jaguars
DJ Reader: Possibility of playing with Joe Burrow impacted on free agency decision
Dave Lapham Shares His Thoughts on Jackson Carman
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals