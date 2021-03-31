Bengals Re-Signing Veteran Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing back veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels. The veteran has agreed to a one-year deal according to league sources.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that his contract is worth $2.5 million.

Daniels appeared in 11 games last season, finishing with 17 tackles. He gives the Bengals a backup 3-technique behind Larry Ogunjobi.

Despite being a backup, he will get his fair share of playing time. Daniels' leadership in the locker room was needed last season. Bringing him back was a no-brainer.

His first season in Cincinnati didn't go as planned. The defensive line room was decimated by injuries. Stars like Geno Atkins and DJ Reader were expected to carry the load. Instead, they only played in a combined five games. That forced a veteran like Daniels to step up and be a leader.

"I’m doing everything I can do and working on getting better everyday. That’s football, especially in the NFL. Experience is my best teacher," Daniels told AllBengals in December. "I’ve been down this road a few times. I’m just here to try to help everybody maintain their focus and take the next step that they need to take everyday.”

Daniels will turn 32-years-old on May 5. He's entering his 10th season, but has no plans of retiring.

“For as long as I can, as long as they let me play," Daniels said. "I’m going to keep going. I really love the game of football, I have a lot to offer and that’s what I’m here to do."

