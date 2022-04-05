Skip to main content

Bengals Sign Tight End Nick Eubanks

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed free agent tight end Nick Eubanks on Tuesday afternoon. 

He signed with the Cowboys as a college free agent last offseason. He spent time in Dallas, Philadelphia and Detroit, but didn't see any game action. 

Eubanks will battle for a roster spot with Thaddeus Moss and Mitch Wilcox. 

At 6-foot-4, 256 pounds, he has the size NFL teams look for at tight end. Eubanks also ran a 4.6 40-yard dash before signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. 

He finished with 45 receptions for 578 yards and six touchdowns in 24 games at Michigan. 

