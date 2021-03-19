NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Look: A.J. Green Wears Cardinals Gear For the First Time

This is going to take some time to get used to
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green officially signed his one-year contract with the Cardinals on Thursday. The 32-year-old met with the media and wore Arizona gear for the first time. 

It's going to take some time to get used to seeing him in Cardinal red. 

Green is second in Bengals history in multiple receiving categories including receptions (649), yards (9,430) and touchdowns (65).

For more on Green, check out Nicole Zembrodt's open letter to the seven-time Pro Bowler. 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) smile down toward Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during Cincinnati Bengals minicamp practice, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp June 13
