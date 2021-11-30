The 24-year-old is playing at a high level.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is off to an impressive start to his second NFL season.

Burrow is second in the NFL in yards-per-attempt (8.4), ninth in quarterback rating (101.6), ninth in touchdown passes (22) and 11th in passing yards.

More importantly, the 24-year-old has led Cincinnati to a 7-4 record.

The most impressive stat of all might be his Pro Football Focus grade. Burrow is the highest-graded quarterback (86.2) under the age of 25.

Justin Herbert is right behind him (85.8), followed by Kyler Murray (85.6) and Mac Jones (83.9).

The Bengals host the Chargers on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, so Herbert will get a chance to surpass Burrow.

