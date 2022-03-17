Watch: Bengals Thank C.J. Uzomah With Farewell Video
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is New York bound. The 29-year-old agreed to terms with the Jets. He thanked Cincinnati on Wednesday night.
The Bengals returned the favor on Thursday. Uzomah spent the first seven seasons of his career in Cincinnati. Watch the video they released below.
